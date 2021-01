Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 18:30 Hits: 8

A band of President Donald Trump's Republican allies planned a last-ditch effort in Congress on Wednesday (Jan 6) to undo his election defeat - a bid almost certain to fail - even as he put fresh pressure on Vice President Mike Pence to try to reverse Democrat Joe Biden's victory.

