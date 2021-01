Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 13:49 Hits: 3

After seeing his young daughter learn to play chess, travel writer Tom Vanderbilt wondered “Why not me?” So he did – and then learned six more skills.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2021/0106/Surf-swim-sing-Finding-joy-in-lifelong-learning-in-Beginners?icid=rss