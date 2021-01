Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 18:48 Hits: 8

In the largest move against Hong Kong’s democracy movement yet, police arrested lawmakers and politicians who participated in unofficial election primaries last year. The pro-democracy activists hoped to gain legislative control through their unofficial elections.

