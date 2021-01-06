Live: Donald Trump's wild rumpus is going so, so well

Category: World Hits: 4
Inside the White House, Donald Trump has done everything short of threatening to lock Mike Pence in a room with a woman in his efforts to pressure his supposed #2 into conducting some first grade treason. But before the Congress sets down to the grueling task of counting to 306, Trump will lead his followers in the greatest MAGA rally ever. He invited them to D.C. on Wednesday for a “wild time,” and he intends to deliver.
Trump will supposedly take the stage at 11 AM ET, but his core supporters are already strolling around the nation’s capital, explaining to anyone who will listen how if democracy doesn’t give you the outcome you wanted, you’re constitutionally obligated to start shooting people until you win. That follows a Tuesday evening in which members of the Police Should Always Beat Up Protesters Party got some prime time opportunities to scream “I never meant they should beat up me!”
Here are some highlights from Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning as Trump prepares to make his last ditch pitch for dictator.
On Tuesday night, Trump’s people seemingly thought that a police line was a welcome mat. Considering that the police oddly were not wearing all the military-style assault gear they donned when facing progressive protests, that might have been an honest mistake. But in any case ...
Disappointed that police had not escorted the crowd to BLM plaza and assisted in vandalism, the Trump crowd then let the police know that they were disappointed in their level of racism.
On Wednesday morning, Fox News was split between downplaying expectations for the joint session of Congress, and breathlessly introducing the thousands hundreds dozens ones of supporters pouring in early for Trump’s rally.
To warm up the MAGA “crowd,” the loudspeakers blared an endless stream of “Songs to commit a coup by...”
That theme appears to be where things are going on Wednesday morning. Downcast from the Senate runoff results, Trump supporters seem more than ready to write off this Congress thing. “Allow the constitutional process to play out” and if it doesn’t give you want you want “come back with your rifles!” Because that’s apparently how democracy works now.
But of course, not everyone is waiting until the inauguration to break out the heavy weapons.
By 10 AM, the crowd actually has grown to respectable proportions … though the head count is the only thing respectable about this group.
As everyone prepares for Trump’s Last Stand, remember the word (count) of Roger Stone.
Rudy Giuliani says “lets have trial by combat.” Even scarier, he says “over the next ten days...” Ten days? Ten days?Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 4:43:02 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
No. I do not have a clue what this means. But Trump was due on stage 40 minutes ago.Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 4:55:20 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Trump is apparently not in the air on the way to inspect his new property in Moscow, but still working his way stageward.
Oh, and they just played Gloria again. Drop the puck!Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:01:35 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Trump allowing “I’m proud to be an American” to play in full as he takes the stage for the “please be a farewell” tour. Now he’s been standing there 30 seconds without talking. But he’s got a full on smug going.Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:03:15 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Trump starts off by claiming that there are “hundreds of thousands of people there” from “all over the world.” Before getting straight into lying about election fraud.Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:05:03 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Trump is just repeating the lies he’s made in the past about election fraud. Stand by. I’ll let you know if he says anything interesting.Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:08:57 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
"I hope that Mike is going to do the right thing. I hope so. All he has to do ... this is from one the top constitutional lawyers in our country. States want to revote. All Pence has to do is to send it back to the states to recertify, and we become president."Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:10:05 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
"We'll get a little younger version of Rudy back in New York City. Is that okay, Rudy?" Apparently Trump has cloning.Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:13:01 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Trump talking about “the weak Republicans, the pathetic Republicans.”
“The weak Republicans, I think I’m going to use the term, the weak Republicans.”Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:15:57 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Trump: “Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us, and if he doesn’t, that will be a sad day for our country.”Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:17:19 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Now Trump saying he’s going to lead the rally crowd down to the Capitol to “cheer” for the congress. Yeah, that’s going to be great.Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:18:56 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Trump starts off his list of major achievements with … Space Force.Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:23:16 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Trump points at the Capitol: “Right over there … we’re going to see if we have great and courageous leaders, or if they’re going to be ashamed.” Oh, they’re ashamed already.Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:26:07 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Trump to Republicans: "Your leadership has led you down the tubes."
Lots, and lots, and lots of “fake news” and “where’s Hunter?” Just waiting for the next threat to Pence.Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:30:38 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Now Trump is talking about how he used to be friends with Oprah and was her pic as “one of five outstanding people.” I’m guessing without looking, that this is as real as his “man of the year” award.Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:32:17 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Dead people. We’re now talking about the dead people.Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:39:13 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Trump’s idea of “evidence” is just throwing out a bunch of numbers created from nowhere. Claims that Pennsylvania wants to recertify its vote. Which it doesn’t. Because there is no such thing.
And he gets around to “the only way that can happen is if Mike Pence agrees to send it back.”Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:42:00 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
This is now and forever, my favorite image from a Trump rally. Yes, apparently Jesus does have the throne, and he won’t get off fast enough!
"We got to get rid of the weak congresspeople, we got to get rid of them. The Liz Cheney's of the world."
Trump back to advocating war crimes. It’s 2016 all over again.Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:48:16 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Trump talking about his conversation with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger describes it as “a great conversation” that “people loved.”Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:49:23 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Trump talks about Fulton County being “very corrupt” and says the problem was not other counties “where you would live” but Fulton County “home to Stacey Abrams.” Subtle. He’s so subtle.Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:51:08 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Again, “Mike Pence I hope you going to stand up for the good of the country … and if you’re not, I’m going to be very disappointed, I’m telling you that right now. I’m not hearing good stories.”Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:59:09 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Honestly, listening to Trump recite a list of long debunked lies about election fraud really is boring. Can’t say he didn’t warn us.Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 6:02:12 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Pence just issued a statement saying he doesn’t believe he had the authority to overturn the election. Trump is set to be so disappointed.Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 6:09:19 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Trump claims there are 250,000 people present. A number he just yanked from his nethers.
Sounds like he’s winding up.Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 6:15:55 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Trump has left the stage to “YMCA.” He says he is going to walk up Pennsylvania Ave. Watch for golf carts.
