Live: Donald Trump's wild rumpus is going so, so well

Inside the White House, Donald Trump has done everything short of threatening to lock Mike Pence in a room with a woman in his efforts to pressure his supposed #2 into conducting some first grade treason. But before the Congress sets down to the grueling task of counting to 306, Trump will lead his followers in the greatest MAGA rally ever. He invited them to D.C. on Wednesday for a “wild time,” and he intends to deliver.

Trump will supposedly take the stage at 11 AM ET, but his core supporters are already strolling around the nation’s capital, explaining to anyone who will listen how if democracy doesn’t give you the outcome you wanted, you’re constitutionally obligated to start shooting people until you win. That follows a Tuesday evening in which members of the Police Should Always Beat Up Protesters Party got some prime time opportunities to scream “I never meant they should beat up me!”

Here are some highlights from Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning as Trump prepares to make his last ditch pitch for dictator.

Coverage at CSPAN.

On Tuesday night, Trump’s people seemingly thought that a police line was a welcome mat. Considering that the police oddly were not wearing all the military-style assault gear they donned when facing progressive protests, that might have been an honest mistake. But in any case ...

Chaotic scene in BLM Plaza as police clash with Trump supporters trying to rush the line #DC#WashingtonDC#January6thpic.twitter.com/wjGsUSaCWH

Disappointed that police had not escorted the crowd to BLM plaza and assisted in vandalism, the Trump crowd then let the police know that they were disappointed in their level of racism.

“You lost both sides of support. We had your f***ing back, but we ain’t got your back no more!” Trump supporters yell at police after they block access to BLM Plaza and make arrests of some of the group tonight #DC#WashingtonDC#January6thpic.twitter.com/M2syNacscv

On Wednesday morning, Fox News was split between downplaying expectations for the joint session of Congress, and breathlessly introducing the thousands hundreds dozens ones of supporters pouring in early for Trump’s rally.

On the other hand, here's Pete Hegseth's over-the-top celebration of today's anti-democracy rally. pic.twitter.com/lfJDJFRoSB

To warm up the MAGA “crowd,” the loudspeakers blared an endless stream of “Songs to commit a coup by...”

This guy is shouting over a mobile PA system that he’s going to come back here on Jan. 20 armed. “I’ve had enough. I’m ready to die for my country.” pic.twitter.com/7bYme0xew9

That theme appears to be where things are going on Wednesday morning. Downcast from the Senate runoff results, Trump supporters seem more than ready to write off this Congress thing. “Allow the constitutional process to play out” and if it doesn’t give you want you want “come back with your rifles!” Because that’s apparently how democracy works now.

“If you don’t get the right answer today, you come back with your rifles!” pic.twitter.com/F0fdKwPq3F

But of course, not everyone is waiting until the inauguration to break out the heavy weapons.

Wednesday morning here in Washington, D.C. January 6th #January6th#DC#WashingtonDCpic.twitter.com/KB4ITFgebu

By 10 AM, the crowd actually has grown to respectable proportions … though the head count is the only thing respectable about this group. 

Tens of thousands of Trump supporters are out in DC this morning, packing The Ellipse and now filling up much of the space near the Washington Monument as an overflow area to watch the rally #DC#SaveAmericaMarch#WashingtonDC#January6thDCpic.twitter.com/PaYZsRXWk3

As everyone prepares for Trump’s Last Stand, remember the word (count) of Roger Stone.

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but sound up. pic.twitter.com/pEivPO9vJw

Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 3:52:08 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Rudy Giuliani arrives with "Macho Man" as his entry music pic.twitter.com/D2cuirmEyI

Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 4:34:03 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
If Trump's rally plays Laura Branigan's "Gloria" one more time, they're constitutionally required to hold a hockey game. That's just the law
Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 4:35:15 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Trump's rally sound track has included My Heart Must Go On, Funeral for a Friend, Halleluiah, and now Candle in the Wind.
Are we sure Trump is just late, and not “late?”
Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 4:37:43 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Rudy Giuliani says “lets have trial by combat.” Even scarier, he says “over the next ten days...” Ten days? Ten days?

Imagine being called a criminal by..... Rudy Giuliani pic.twitter.com/30nQrpAcCy

Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 4:43:02 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

No. I do not have a clue what this means. But Trump was due on stage 40 minutes ago.

???? ????❗️Heads up everyone. @CivMilAir has eyes on both planes designated as AF1, and both planes designated as AF2. All four are in the air right now, destinations unknown. Other official govt planes now taking off as well. https://t.co/n1526gFjcV

Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 4:55:20 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Trump is apparently not in the air on the way to inspect his new property in Moscow, but still working his way stageward.

Oh, and they just played Gloria again. Drop the puck!

Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:01:35 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Trump allowing “I’m proud to be an American” to play in full as he takes the stage for the “please be a farewell” tour. Now he’s been standing there 30 seconds without talking. But he’s got a full on smug going.

Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:03:15 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Trump starts off by claiming that there are “hundreds of thousands of people there” from “all over the world.” Before getting straight into lying about election fraud.

Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:05:03 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Trump is just repeating the lies he’s made in the past about election fraud. Stand by. I’ll let you know if he says anything interesting.

Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:08:57 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

"I hope that Mike is going to do the right thing. I hope so. All he has to do ... this is from one the top constitutional lawyers in our country. States want to revote. All Pence has to do is to send it back to the states to recertify, and we become president."

Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:10:05 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
"I just talked to Mike and I said Mike, that doesn't take courage. What takes courage is to do nothing." No, I am not explaining that.
Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:11:16 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

"We'll get a little younger version of Rudy back in New York City. Is that okay, Rudy?" Apparently Trump has cloning.

Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:13:01 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Trump talking about “the weak Republicans, the pathetic Republicans.”

“The weak Republicans, I think I’m going to use the term, the weak Republicans.”

Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:15:57 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Trump swinging around to "if they don't fight, we got to primary the hell out of them. And I'm going to let you know who they are." This is the threat that Eric and Junior were making last night. And … I wholly approve.
Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:16:37 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Trump: “Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us, and if he doesn’t, that will be a sad day for our country.”

Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:17:19 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Now Trump saying he’s going to lead the rally crowd down to the Capitol to “cheer” for the congress. Yeah, that’s going to be great.

Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:18:56 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Trump starts off his list of major achievements with … Space Force.

Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:23:16 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Trump points at the Capitol: “Right over there … we’re going to see if we have great and courageous leaders, or if they’re going to be ashamed.” Oh, they’re ashamed already.

Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:26:07 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Trump to Republicans: "Your leadership has led you down the tubes."

Gee. Who was that, again?
Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:29:16 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Lots, and lots, and lots of “fake news” and “where’s Hunter?” Just waiting for the next threat to Pence.

Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:30:38 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Now Trump is talking about how he used to be friends with Oprah and was her pic as “one of five outstanding people.” I’m guessing without looking, that this is as real as his “man of the year” award.

Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:32:17 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Now Trump complaining about the Supreme Court. And Bill Barr.
Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:35:43 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Dead people. We’re now talking about the dead people.

Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:39:13 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Trump’s idea of “evidence” is just throwing out a bunch of numbers created from nowhere. Claims that Pennsylvania wants to recertify its vote. Which it doesn’t. Because there is no such thing.

And he gets around to “the only way that can happen is if Mike Pence agrees to send it back.”

Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:42:00 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

This is now and forever, my favorite image from a Trump rally. Yes, apparently Jesus does have the throne, and he won’t get off fast enough!

Live: Donald Trump's wild rumpus is going so, so well

Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:44:45 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

"We got to get rid of the weak congresspeople, we got to get rid of them. The Liz Cheney's of the world."

Trump back to advocating war crimes. It’s 2016 all over again.

Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:48:16 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Trump talking about his conversation with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger describes it as “a great conversation” that “people loved.”

Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:49:23 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Trump talks about Fulton County being “very corrupt” and says the problem was not other counties “where you would live” but Fulton County “home to Stacey Abrams.” Subtle. He’s so subtle.

Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:51:08 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Again, “Mike Pence I hope you going to stand up for the good of the country … and if you’re not, I’m going to be very disappointed, I’m telling you that right now. I’m not hearing good stories.”

Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 5:59:09 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Honestly, listening to Trump recite a list of long debunked lies about election fraud really is boring. Can’t say he didn’t warn us.

Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 6:02:12 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Pence just issued a statement saying he doesn’t believe he had the authority to overturn the election. Trump is set to be so disappointed.

Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 6:09:19 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Trump claims there are 250,000 people present. A number he just yanked from his nethers.

Sounds like he’s winding up.

Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 6:15:55 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Trump has left the stage to “YMCA.” He says he is going to walk up Pennsylvania Ave. Watch for golf carts.

