Live: Donald Trump's wild rumpus is going so, so well

Inside the White House, Donald Trump has done everything short of threatening to lock Mike Pence in a room with a woman in his efforts to pressure his supposed #2 into conducting some first grade treason. But before the Congress sets down to the grueling task of counting to 306, Trump will lead his followers in the greatest MAGA rally ever. He invited them to D.C. on Wednesday for a “wild time,” and he intends to deliver.

Trump will supposedly take the stage at 11 AM ET, but his core supporters are already strolling around the nation’s capital, explaining to anyone who will listen how if democracy doesn’t give you the outcome you wanted, you’re constitutionally obligated to start shooting people until you win. That follows a Tuesday evening in which members of the Police Should Always Beat Up Protesters Party got some prime time opportunities to scream “I never meant they should beat up me!”

Here are some highlights from Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning as Trump prepares to make his last ditch pitch for dictator.

Coverage at CSPAN.

On Tuesday night, Trump’s people seemingly thought that a police line was a welcome mat. Considering that the police oddly were not wearing all the military-style assault gear they donned when facing progressive protests, that might have been an honest mistake. But in any case ...

Chaotic scene in BLM Plaza as police clash with Trump supporters trying to rush the line #DC#WashingtonDC#January6thpic.twitter.com/wjGsUSaCWH January 6, 2021

Disappointed that police had not escorted the crowd to BLM plaza and assisted in vandalism, the Trump crowd then let the police know that they were disappointed in their level of racism.

“You lost both sides of support. We had your f***ing back, but we ain’t got your back no more!” Trump supporters yell at police after they block access to BLM Plaza and make arrests of some of the group tonight #DC#WashingtonDC#January6thpic.twitter.com/M2syNacscv January 6, 2021

On Wednesday morning, Fox News was split between downplaying expectations for the joint session of Congress, and breathlessly introducing the thousands hundreds dozens ones of supporters pouring in early for Trump’s rally.

On the other hand, here's Pete Hegseth's over-the-top celebration of today's anti-democracy rally. pic.twitter.com/lfJDJFRoSB January 6, 2021

To warm up the MAGA “crowd,” the loudspeakers blared an endless stream of “Songs to commit a coup by...”

This guy is shouting over a mobile PA system that he’s going to come back here on Jan. 20 armed. “I’ve had enough. I’m ready to die for my country.” pic.twitter.com/7bYme0xew9 January 6, 2021

That theme appears to be where things are going on Wednesday morning. Downcast from the Senate runoff results, Trump supporters seem more than ready to write off this Congress thing. “Allow the constitutional process to play out” and if it doesn’t give you want you want “come back with your rifles!” Because that’s apparently how democracy works now.

“If you don’t get the right answer today, you come back with your rifles!” pic.twitter.com/F0fdKwPq3F January 6, 2021

But of course, not everyone is waiting until the inauguration to break out the heavy weapons.

By 10 AM, the crowd actually has grown to respectable proportions … though the head count is the only thing respectable about this group.

Tens of thousands of Trump supporters are out in DC this morning, packing The Ellipse and now filling up much of the space near the Washington Monument as an overflow area to watch the rally #DC#SaveAmericaMarch#WashingtonDC#January6thDCpic.twitter.com/PaYZsRXWk3 January 6, 2021

As everyone prepares for Trump’s Last Stand, remember the word (count) of Roger Stone.

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but sound up. pic.twitter.com/pEivPO9vJw January 6, 2021

