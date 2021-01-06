Congress meets to certify Electoral College votes over Republican coup efforts: Live coverage #1

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 18:39 Hits: 7

Mike Pence is dying a little inside as a joint session of Congress meets for what is supposed to be the fairly perfunctory task of counting the electoral votes as certified by the states, with Pence in the role of “guy who reads the numbers” but is under pressure from Donald Trump to overturn the election somehow.

President-elect Joe Biden has 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232. But a simple count is not what Trump and many congressional Republicans have in mind, so this is going to take a while. It takes one House member and one senator to object to a state’s electoral votes being counted, and thanks to Sens. Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, and others, objections are planned for at least Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Georgia, each of which will draw two hours of debate.

It’s a terrible thing and it’s going to be a wretched day, but on the other hand, knowing that Senate Republicans are about to be demoted does make it a little easier.

