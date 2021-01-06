The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Violence from Trump supporters growing worse, multiple police injuries, Capitol invaded

Shortly after the joint session began to count the electoral votes, and as Donald Trump wrapped up his rally at the other end of the National Mall, Trump supporters turned on the Capitol and began knocking down one security fence after another. Capital police met them at the steps and initially forced the group behind a temporary barrier. But as more Trump supporters have arrived, the situation has become increasingly chaotic.

At least two buildings have been evacuated, there have been multiple reports of possible bombs or suspicious packages, and Trump supporters—many of them wearing military garb—have pushed past police to occupy scaffolding and move around barriers. Despite Trump’s promises to invite the worst of his white supremacist followers to Washington for a “wild” time, police seem to be completely unprepared for this level of violence. Most are not wearing riot gear, and there has been only limited and sporadic deployment of pepper spray and tear gas. In some instances Trump supporters have been pepper spraying the police, but they don’t seem to be getting arrested. Now police are injured and protesters have breached the Capitol. They are outside the Senate chambers, pounding on the doors. Debate on the electoral votes has been halted as senators are evacuated to the sound of a roaring crowd and breaking glass.

BREAKING: revolution in process as Trump supporters break into the Capitol building, attacking police, breaking windows, and knocking down doors Full anarchy at this “mostly peaceful” demonstration DC The people have pushed through & are storming to main chambers pic.twitter.com/NW6VDDNBQw

HOLY: TEAR gas has been used in the Rotunda. Members are being told get gas masks under their seats.

MSNBC reports the Senate is being evacuated.

CNN reports that Pence has been escorted out of the building.

Trump gets what he wants — the electoral vote was not totaled. 

These are the same Capitol Police who spent the summer wearing full riot gear and using tear gas, flash bangs, and rubber bullets against genuinely peaceful protestors blocks away from the Capitol. Now they’re not even arresting Trump supporters who have forced their way past every security line, invaded the Capitol, and even injured police.

Trump tweeting at his supporters to “stay peaceful,” which they are not. He has not called on them to leave the Capitol.

.@MEPFuller reporting that shots have been fired in the House chamber. https://t.co/iMDTg6b1DK

They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT

Video from the chamber. pic.twitter.com/UKF7MScHKN

I am in the House Chambers. We have been instructed to lie down on the floor and put on our gas masks. Chamber security and Capitol Police have their guns drawn as protesters bang on the front door of the chamber. This is not a protest. This is an attack on America.

They're trying to break down the doors. Literally. https://t.co/UVGMHXsidv

Police officers are holding them steps away from the Senate chamber, which is locked. Senators are inside. I see a few confederate flags. pic.twitter.com/YI7X7KmuUG

Photo from @washingtonian of protestors scaling the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/lWNSLgVbkG

The party of law and order is fighting with police in an attempt to break into the Capitol and harm lawmakers. pic.twitter.com/4Vbi44DErN

Now multiple officers injured. pic.twitter.com/yRDc9AEHNg

