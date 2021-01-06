The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Journalism Is No Crime: Assange's Supporters Reject Denied Bail

Julian Assange's supporters Wednesday rejected the U.K. Westminster Magistrates' Court denial of bail for the Wikileaks founder.

"Assange goes back to jail. The decision proves he was not extradited solely because of U.S. prison brutality, not his delicate health situation," WikiLeaks spokesman Kristinn Hrafnsson said.

The Australian journalist's health deteriorated after spending indoors for seven years, and in a high-security prison in the past nine months.

“This is a huge disappointment. He should not be in Belmarsh prison. I urge the U.S. Department of Justice to drop the charges, and President Donald Trump to pardon him,” the journalist’s partner Stella Moris said.

"We will celebrate when Assange returns home with his two children," Morris added while assuring that the fight for his release remains strong.

The decision "is a mistake. Assange owes no debt to justice," former Ecuadorian Ambassador to London Fidel Narvaez explained, adding that "Assange is a political prisoner."

Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence's specialist Renata Avila joined the massive repudiation against Judge Baraitser's decision.

“The U.K. has done irreparable damage to the institution of asylum. It is not illegal or wrong to seek asylum if you are politically persecuted,” she said, adding that Assange is in jail because of these words he said: ‘if wars can be started with lies, wars can be stopped with the truth’." 

After the hearing, Julian Assange's legal team informed that it will appeal to Baraitser's decision in the next few days.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Journalism-Is-No-Crime-Assanges-Supporters-Reject-Denied-Bail-20210106-0005.html

