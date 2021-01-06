Did this Israeli politician pretend to get the Covid-19 vaccination?

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 14:59 Hits: 3

Anti-vaxxers – people who disagree with the use of vaccines – have recently been sharing a video online that they say shows a local Israeli politician pretending to get the Covid-19 vaccination. A nurse holds the syringe up to his arm as if to give him the vaccine, though you can’t see the needle. During the entire encounter, the politician is speaking to the assembled cameras. Turns out, even though this video was staged, the politician did get vaccinated and there is another video to prove it.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210106-debunked-israeli-politician-pretends-to-get-covid-vaccine