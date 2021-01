Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 14:05 Hits: 3

Germany intends to stick to recommendations by BioNTech and Pfizer regarding the administration of a second dose of their COVID-19 vaccines rather than delaying it, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday.

