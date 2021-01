Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 14:05 Hits: 3

The European Union’s medicines agency gave the green light on Wednesday to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, a decision that gives the 27-nation bloc a second vaccine to use in the desperate battle to tame the virus rampaging across the continent.

