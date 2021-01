Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 12:05 Hits: 3

The last thing that either Islamic or Western civilization needs today is new reasons for division and conflict. What is needed instead is a wide-ranging intercultural dialogue that puts all contentious issues on the table, with the hope of gaining a sympathetic understanding of the other’s perspective and thus narrowing the gap.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/grassroots-dialogue-between-islamic-and-western-cultures-by-mohamed-elbaradei-2021-01