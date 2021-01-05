The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

India: No Results in Dialogue Between Government and Farmers

Category: World Hits: 3

India: No Results in Dialogue Between Government and Farmers

The seventh round of talks between protesting farmers and the Indian government ended inconclusively on Monday as the farmer leaders insisted on the repeal of the three contentious farm laws, a demand rejected by ministers.

RELATED:

India's Farmers Intensify Protests Against Pro-Corporate Laws

 

The government side was represented by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, while farmers were represented by various leaders from 41 farmers' unions.

The Indian government and the farmers agreed to meet on Friday again for the eighth round aimed at breaking the impasse.

"Talks regarding farm laws will be held with all farmers unions representatives from different states and clause-wise discussion on farm laws can be carried forward to resolve contentious issues," Tomar said.

The meeting started with a two-minute silence for the protesting farmers who have died during the agitation. Reports said over 60 farmers occupying roads at the Delhi border have died, mostly due to extreme weather conditions.

The protesting farmers have threatened to hold a rally on India's Republic Day on Jan. 26 if their demands were not met.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting for over a month in and around the capital city New Delhi, occupying roads and demanding the withdrawal of three contentious farm laws.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been strongly defending the laws since the protest broke out in the last week of November 2020.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/India-No-Results-in-Dialogue-Between-Government-and-Farmers-20210105-0002.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version