Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 14:16 Hits: 3

One year ago, Australia was grappling with catastrophic bushfires during its hottest and driest year on record. Dubbed "Black Summer", the blazes scorched more than 18 million hectares of land and killed or displaced nearly three billion animals. The crisis also fuelled fierce debate over whether the disaster was exacerbated by climate change. So have the lessons been learned from last year? Our Australia correspondents Richelle Harrison and Gregory Plesse report.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/focus/20210105-one-year-on-from-australia-s-massive-bushfires-have-lessons-been-learned