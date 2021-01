Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 09:44 Hits: 8

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has protested a visit of Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian to the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, calling it a provocation and "an attempt to incite tension."

