Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 12:00 Hits: 3

In 1995, a WIRED cofounder challenged a Luddite-loving doomsayer to a prescient wager on tech and civilization’s fate. Now their judge weighs in.

Read more https://www.wired.com/story/a-25-year-old-bet-comes-due-has-tech-destroyed-society