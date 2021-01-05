50 Million Chinese To Get Vaccinated Before the Lunar New Year

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 13:09 Hits: 3

As part of the campaign to protect people at high risk of infection, China will vaccinate 50 million people before the lunar New Year holidays, which begin on February 12 and involve the largest annual human migration in the world.

On Dec. 15, China approved a winter prevention program that involves the administration of serum to cold chain workers, customs officials, health personnel, transporters, or market employees.

Beijing has already administered the vaccine to over 73,500 people since Jan. 1. The process lasts about 50 minutes, 30 of which are dedicated to observing the patient after the injection. In some areas of the country, the patient's body temperature and general health status are being monitored for seven days.

According to the health authorities, only two people in a million who have received the vaccine have had serious symptoms such as allergies.

If you see vaccination as the most common sense approach to getting out of this panoramic, then you should be concerned as to why the EU is doing worse than countries like Russia and China on this chart. pic.twitter.com/5eoAFAUi24 January 5, 2021

Over 217,000 doses have been inoculated in Shandong province so far, and about half a million people are expected to be vaccinated in Mongolia before February 5.

By the end of 2020, four and a half million doses had been distributed within the framework of these vaccination programs to risk groups.

The list of cities that have joined the program in recent days includes megacities such as Shanghai or Shenzhen, in which up to 2,000 people receive the vaccine every day.

On Dec. 31, 2020, China approved the commercialization of the Sinopharm vaccine, which has an efficacy of 79.3 percent. This company stated that it would multiply its production capacity to exceed 1 billion doses this year.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/50-Million-Chinese-To-Get-Vaccinated-Before-the-Lunar-New-Year-20210105-0004.html