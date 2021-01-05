Proud Boys Leader Arrested in Washington

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 15:43 Hits: 3

Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the far-right group Proud Boys, was arrested on Monday in Washington, where he planned to take part on Wednesday in a protest to support outgoing President Donald Trump.

When he arrived in the American capital from Miami, he was arrested on charges related to the burning of a banner with the slogan "Black Lives Matter", which he removed from a historic black church in the city in December.

The leader of the far-right group also faces charges for destruction of property and possession of firearm magazines, according to The Washington Post.

His organization is one of the White-Supremacy groups that support Trump in his claim of alleged fraud in the last presidential election.

"The Proud Boys will take to the streets in unprecedented numbers, but this time with a difference," explained Tarrio on the conservative social network Parler.

Good morning. Last night we filed a criminal complaint against President Trump for his actions in Georgia. https://t.co/aJ2nBFhvHc January 5, 2021

"We will not wear our traditional black and yellow uniform. We will be incognito and will be dispersed throughout downtown Washington DC in smaller squads," he added.

The pro-Trump march will coincide with the meeting in which Congress will know the final count of the Electoral College votes.

Several Republicans plan to challenge electoral votes in some key states, which promises to delay the ratification process for Joe Biden's victory for hours, although there are no real options they will change the outcome of the election.

