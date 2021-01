Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 17:33 Hits: 3

A machine developed by an Israeli firm that can turn air into water using only the power of the sun is helping to bring much-needed drinking-water to the Gaza Strip, where a lack of rainfall and poor infrastructure is leading to a worsening water crisis.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210105-water-from-air-israeli-firm-helps-bring-drinking-water-to-gaza