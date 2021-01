Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 03:21 Hits: 10

MASAYA, Nicaragua: A rare white tiger, named Nieve (snow in Spanish) was born at the Nicaragua zoo, and is being raised by humans after its mother rejected it, the director of the zoo told AFP. Nieve came into the world a week ago, weighing just under 1kg at birth, said director Eduardo Sacasa ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/rare-white-tiger-born-nicaragua-zoo-snow-mother-reject-13902088