Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 03:45 Hits: 9

Opposition figures have linked the arrests to an unofficial primary organized by the pro-democracy camp last year. It is one of the largest crackdowns yet under Beijing's national security law.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hong-kong-police-arrest-over-50-pro-democracy-activists-in-crackdown/a-56139138?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf