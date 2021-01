Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 08:19 Hits: 9

To offer the first dose of the coronavirus vaccination to as many people as possible, the UK is delaying the necessary second dose. Many scientists think this isn't the best idea.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/can-the-second-dose-of-the-covid-19-vaccine-be-delayed/a-56139676?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf