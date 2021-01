Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 07:33 Hits: 8

ATLANTA: Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock has been projected to win his Tuesday (Jan 5) runoff election, giving Democrats a chance to seize control of the United States Senate for the opening of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidency. Warnock, who serves as a pastor for the same Atlanta church where ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-election-democrat-warnock-victory-speech-georgia-senate-13904174