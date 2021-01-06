The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live Coverage: Georgia Senate runoff elections

Tuesday brings the 2020 election cycle to a close with twin U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia that will decide which party controls the chamber. In addition, there’s a runoff for a seat on Georgia’s five-member Public Service Commission. Note that due to the high volume of mail-in votes, we may not know the final outcome of these races tonight.

Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 6:00:44 AM +00:00 · Steve Singiser

Judging by the comments threads, a few of you aren’t ready to go  to bed yet, eh? Well, then, neither will we!

Here is where we stand as we come up on 1 AM on the East Coast, and a mere 10 PM here in DKE’s Western HQ in Southern California:

  • Democrat Raphael Warnock has declared victory in his special election against appointed Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler. With about 97% of the vote counted, Warnock holds a lead of 36,000 votes, which lies well outside the recount margin.
  • In the runoff election that was forced in November when incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R) failed to reach 50%, Perdue holds an extremely thin 919 vote margin over Democrat Jon Ossoff. But Democrats are already cautiously optimistic (if not giddy), because the bulk of the 60,000-90,000 votes remaining are on decidedly blue turf, with the single biggest set of outstanding votes coming from DeKalb County, which thus far has given 82.5% of its votes to Jon Ossoff.
Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 6:18:59 AM +00:00 · Steve Singiser

David Perdue gets a little help from a red county (looks like it might have been Coweta), and that pads his small lead just a hair: he is back into the four digits (1322 votes).

Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 6:19:29 AM +00:00 · Steve Singiser

This is all kinds of cool:

Rev. Warnock was Congressman John Lewis's pastor.   Ossoff was Lewis's intern.  And somewhere, somehow both near and far, I have to think that Rep. Lewis is saying, "Well done."

Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 6:33:49 AM +00:00 · Steve Singiser

The numbers we see suggest the same, of course, but here is the head of the Ossoff campaign expressing high optimism in the eventual outcome: 

Ossoff campaign manager says they expect to win when all the votes are counted. pic.twitter.com/gZDTHmsfAS

Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 6:48:56 AM +00:00 · Steve Singiser

The update that many of you have waited hours to hear:

JON OSSOFF HAS MOVED INTO THE LEAD.

About 6200 early votes counted in DeKalb County, won overwhelmingly by Ossoff (he took nearly 90%), has moved Ossoff into a lead of 3560 votes.

Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 6:54:05 AM +00:00 · Steve Singiser

More good news at this late hour: NBC News has called the GA-Sen-B special election for Rev. Raphael Warnock. That, of course, is a pickup for the Democrats.

Consider: tonight, in all probability (assuming Ossoff’s lead holds), the Deep South has elected its first African-American Democratic Senator in the past century, and also its first Jewish Senator.

Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 6:58:13 AM +00:00 · Steve Singiser

Fulton County has announced that they are done for the night. They estimated about 4000 more ballots to count, all mail-in/absentee. Those should break heavily for Warnock and Ossoff, and could pad Ossoff’s narrow lead by another 2000 votes or so.

Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 · 7:07:03 AM +00:00 · Steve Singiser

The Associated Press joins most media outlets in projecting Raphael Warnock in the special election for the U.S. Senate. Warnock becomes the 49th Democratic Senator, and Jon Ossoff has just moved into the lead to become the 50th and decisive Democratic Senator.

And on that dollop of great news, we’re going to call it a night. We will return tomorrow to let you know how the state of play changes, as we know there are still a handful of votes to be counted statewide. But, it seems very likely that this was a truly impactful evening for the future of the balance of power in the federal government.

And this...at long last...closes the 2020 election cycle. If nothing else, it sure was memorable! We thank you beyond all measure for riding it out with us. Have a great evening...or...well...morning!

