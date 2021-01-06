Live Coverage: Georgia Senate runoff elections

Category: World Hits: 9
Tuesday brings the 2020 election cycle to a close with twin U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia that will decide which party controls the chamber. In addition, there’s a runoff for a seat on Georgia’s five-member Public Service Commission. Note that due to the high volume of mail-in votes, we may not know the final outcome of these races tonight.
Resources: Results • County Benchmarks
Judging by the comments threads, a few of you aren’t ready to go to bed yet, eh? Well, then, neither will we!
Here is where we stand as we come up on 1 AM on the East Coast, and a mere 10 PM here in DKE’s Western HQ in Southern California:
David Perdue gets a little help from a red county (looks like it might have been Coweta), and that pads his small lead just a hair: he is back into the four digits (1322 votes).
This is all kinds of cool:
The numbers we see suggest the same, of course, but here is the head of the Ossoff campaign expressing high optimism in the eventual outcome:
The update that many of you have waited hours to hear:
JON OSSOFF HAS MOVED INTO THE LEAD.
About 6200 early votes counted in DeKalb County, won overwhelmingly by Ossoff (he took nearly 90%), has moved Ossoff into a lead of 3560 votes.
More good news at this late hour: NBC News has called the GA-Sen-B special election for Rev. Raphael Warnock. That, of course, is a pickup for the Democrats.
Consider: tonight, in all probability (assuming Ossoff’s lead holds), the Deep South has elected its first African-American Democratic Senator in the past century, and also its first Jewish Senator.
Fulton County has announced that they are done for the night. They estimated about 4000 more ballots to count, all mail-in/absentee. Those should break heavily for Warnock and Ossoff, and could pad Ossoff’s narrow lead by another 2000 votes or so.
The Associated Press joins most media outlets in projecting Raphael Warnock in the special election for the U.S. Senate. Warnock becomes the 49th Democratic Senator, and Jon Ossoff has just moved into the lead to become the 50th and decisive Democratic Senator.
And on that dollop of great news, we’re going to call it a night. We will return tomorrow to let you know how the state of play changes, as we know there are still a handful of votes to be counted statewide. But, it seems very likely that this was a truly impactful evening for the future of the balance of power in the federal government.
And this...at long last...closes the 2020 election cycle. If nothing else, it sure was memorable! We thank you beyond all measure for riding it out with us. Have a great evening...or...well...morning!
Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2006100