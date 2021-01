Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 02:32 Hits: 2

New York state will begin fining hospitals that do not administer allotted COVID-19 vaccines within a week of receiving their supplies and will decline to provide them with further doses, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a news conference on Monday.

