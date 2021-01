Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 04:37 Hits: 2

SILVER SPRING, Maryland: The first Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 are getting their second dose, while Britain has decided to postpone boosters and focus instead on giving more people a first shot - international differences that are adding to public confusion. There is growing debate about ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-fda-weighs-in-on-covid-19-vaccine-dosing-debate-13895046