Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 11:54 Hits: 2

The former chairman of one of China's largest state-controlled asset management firms was sentenced to death Tuesday for soliciting $260 million in bribes, corruption and bigamy.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/china-corruption-former-banker-lai-xiaomin-death-sentence-13897920