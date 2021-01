Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 12:54 Hits: 2

As millions of people await their turn to get a COVID-19 vaccine that could be months away, scammers online, in emails and on messaging apps are luring victims with claims they can deliver shots within days for as little as US$150.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-covid-19-scams-telegram-dark-web-pfizer-moderna-astrazeneca-13898128