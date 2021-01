Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 17:49 Hits: 4

Saudi Arabia and its allies have restored full relations with Qatar, Riyadh said on Tuesday (Jan 5) after a landmark summit, ending a damaging rift that erupted in 2017.

