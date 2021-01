Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 18:06 Hits: 4

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has hinted that he wants to redesignate "evil" Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism, a late-term move that would pile pressure on the communist island.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/pompeo-hints-at-returning--evil--cuba-to-terror-list-13899364