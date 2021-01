Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 18:42 Hits: 4

One of France's most prominent political commentators is facing a criminal investigation after being accused of the sexual abuse of his stepson, in the latest taboo-breaking scandal to rock the French intellectual elite.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/french-political-expert-accused-of-incest-in-new-taboo-breaking-scandal-13899040