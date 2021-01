Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 19:04 Hits: 4

Officials called in the National Guard Tuesday as Kenosha, Wisconsin girded for possible violence ahead of announcing whether a white police officer will be charged over the shooting of African American Jacob Blake.

