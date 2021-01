Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 16:25 Hits: 4

A fragile Arab alliance is strengthening as Saudi Arabia and Qatar work to end their years-long diplomatic standoff. The annual summit of Gulf Arab leaders begins Tuesday, the first since the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco normalized ties with Israel.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/2021/0105/Arab-alliance-Saudis-set-to-end-embargo-against-Qatar?icid=rss