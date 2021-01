Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 20:17 Hits: 5

Mayor Muriel Bowser requested the National Guard be deployed from Tuesday to Thursday as protesters plan to rally in support of the president’s unproven claims of voter fraud. Congress is set to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory on Wednesday.

