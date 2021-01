Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 00:41 Hits: 1

South Korea says it will dispatch a government delegation to Iran "at the earliest possible date" to try secure the release of a tanker seized by Iran amid tensions over Iranian funds frozen in Seoul because of U.S. sanctions.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/south-korea-to-send-delegation-to-iran-over-tanker-seizure/31033871.html