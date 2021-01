Category: World Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 18:40 Hits: 1

Human rights activists have long demanded that the "two finger" test be banned. The WHO says it is a human rights violation and has no basis whatsoever in science. The ruling is the first of its kind in Pakistan.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/pakistan-court-bans-intrusive-rape-test/a-56125946?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf