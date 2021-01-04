Category: World Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 18:27 Hits: 1

With the dust not yet settled after audio was leaked of a call between US President Donald Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which the President asked the latter, a Republican, to “find” enough votes to overturn his defeat in the state, Georgia is yet again in the spotlight. Tomorrow, voters in the southern state head to the polls in a run-off election to choose their senators. Nothing less than the balance of power in the upper house of Congress is at stake.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210104-with-control-of-the-us-senate-at-stake-all-eyes-are-on-tuesday-s-run-off-elections-in-georgia