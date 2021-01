Category: World Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 20:35 Hits: 1

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced a six-week lockdown for England's 56 million people, including the closure of schools, after a surge in coronavirus cases brought warnings that hospitals could soon face collapse.

