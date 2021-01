Category: World Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 21:04 Hits: 1

Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera was re-elected in the first round of the December 27 election with 53.9 percent of the vote, the electoral commission announced Monday, delivering results that must be officially validated by the constitutional court after possible appeals.

