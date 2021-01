Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 09:37 Hits: 6

As the world marks both the fifth anniversary of the Paris climate agreement and the arrival of a more climate-aware US administration, the time has come to get serious about taxing or otherwise imposing a price on carbon. Without this critical policy measure, all of the recent carbon-neutrality pledges will amount to hot air.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/carbon-pricing-us-eu-china-framework-by-edmond-alphandery-2021-01