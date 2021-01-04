GOP official tears into Trump team's attacks on Georgia race — says they 'intentionally misled' the public

Category: World Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 21:34 Hits: 3

With the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden only 16 days away, President Donald Trump is still making a last-ditch effort to overturn the election results in Georgia and other states that Biden won. But conservative Republican elections officials in Georgia, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his colleague Gabriel Sterling, are not budging and continue to stress that Biden won the Peach State fairly — and Sterling expressed his frustration with Trump during a press conference in Atlanta on Monday.

Trump and his legal allies, Sterling complained to reporters, have "intentionally misled the (Georgia) State Senate" as well as "voters and the people of the United States" about the election.

One of the totally debunked claims from pro-Trump attorneys, including Sidney Powell, is that Dominion Voting Systems' equipment was used to swing the election in Biden's favor — and Sterling slammed that claim as total nonsense during the press conference.



"No one is changing parts or pieces out of Dominion voting machines," Sterling told reporters. "I don't even know what that means. That's not a real thing. That's not happening."

Media Matters' Lis Power notes that while Sterling was debunking the Trump campaign's false claims, Fox News' Bill Hemmer cut away from the press conference and brought on Jason Miller, senior to the campaign, so that Miller could "lie more":



