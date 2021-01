Category: World Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 20:41 Hits: 3

As case numbers continue to climb, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has declared a lockdown for England until mid-February. All nonessential shops will be closed, along with schools and universities.

