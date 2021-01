Category: World Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 22:11 Hits: 3

In a rare move among Silicon Valley giants, over 200 employees at Google and its parent company Alphabet have formed a labor union. Their move coincides with growing scrutiny of influential high-tech operators worldwide.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/google-employees-form-new-labor-union-in-united-states/a-56128437?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf