Published on Monday, 04 January 2021

Days after a “mutant” coronavirus strain ruined the Christmas plans of holidaymakers on both sides of the English Channel, Brexit red tape and confusion has raised hurdles for Britons attempting to return to their homes in several European countries.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210104-british-eu-residents-barred-from-flights-in-post-brexit-travel-chaos