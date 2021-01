Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 06:04 Hits: 4

NEW YORK: The New York Stock Exchange said on Monday (Jan 4) it no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom giants that have been targeted by US President Donald Trump's outgoing administration, in a shock reversal of an announcement made only last week. The exchange said in a statement it ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/nyse-will-not-delist-chinese-telcos-trump-us-13895588