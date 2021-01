Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 03:04 Hits: 7

The sea rescue organization saved hundreds of migrants hailing from Eritrea and Libya from the Mediterranean. Minors will be transferred to a shelter on land, while adults will be quarantined on a ferry.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/open-arms-ship-with-256-migrants-on-board-anchors-off-italy/a-56129128?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf