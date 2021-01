Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 03:32 Hits: 6

Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden have both held rallies on the eve of a vote that determines which party will have a tiebreaking majority in the US Senate.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/trump-biden-hold-dueling-rallies-ahead-of-georgia-senate-runoff/a-56129163?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf