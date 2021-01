Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 04:40 Hits: 5

President-elect Joe Biden and outgoing President Donald Trump held duelling rallies in Georgia ahead of Tuesday's critical US Senate runoffs that will determine the balance of power in Washington.

