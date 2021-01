Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 08:11 Hits: 6

Chinese jets made a record 380 incursions into Taiwan's defence zone last year, a defence official said Tuesday, as a military-linked think-tank warned tensions were now at their highest since the mid-1990s.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/taiwan-china-jets-incursions-2020-13896584