Category: World Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 22:32 Hits: 7

Georgia’s runoff votes will determine control of the U.S. Senate. Equally front and center is the issue of what constitutes fair access to voting.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0104/Why-Georgia-Senate-runoffs-may-hinge-on-Black-voting-rights?icid=rss