'I have a Bronze Star': Black real estate photographer targeted for appearing to have taken a photo

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 02:50 Hits: 6

Video shows a Black U.S. Army veteran questioned by Virginia police when a white resident came to the racist conclusion that a Black man sitting in his car must be committing a crime. Marlon Crutchfield was instead working as a real estate photographer when the nosy neighbor’s complaint attracted the attention of three cop vehicles on Dec. 21, 2020, Crutchfield said in the video he shot of Arlington County Police officers questioning him.

Crutchfield is shown defending himself in the video, which civil rights attorney Ben Crump tweeted Saturday. “I don’t need to show you my ID because I have not committed any crime,” Crutchfield told an officer. The officer responded that oftentimes police don’t see the crime happen but have to investigate it anyway, to which Crutchfield again said he was not providing an ID and asked would he be taken to jail. “I’m not taking you to jail sir,” the officer responded. “You’re escalating...”

Crutchfield asked why the officer wearing the name R. Morado on his uniform needed to run his ID. Then, the former U.S. Capitol Police officer answered the question himself. “You don’t need to run my ID, and you know I’m right,” he said.

One of the officers on the scene in Foxcroft Heights told Crutchfield he had been accused of trying to get on the nearby military base, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall. “If I wanted to go on base I have my ID to go on base,” the veteran responded. It took a white woman with Crutchfield assuring the officers that this was a “racist” encounter for one of the officers to walk away from the scene. “I’m with him and she didn’t say anything about me,” the woman could be heard saying.

Crutchfield said the incident was “embarrassing” and that officers “should know better.” “I have a Bronze Star. I’m retired military (…) and they have (…) three cop cars out here for me. I’m an agent and a photographer, and this is what we get in this climate. It’s ridiculous,” Crutchfield said. “I asked if I could leave. I asked if I could leave, and you asked me more questions,” he added, talking to one of the officers.

Crutchfield later filed a complaint with the Arlington County Police Department on Monday. Arlington police told The Washington Post officers were responding to a "report of a suspicious person and vehicle" and that “the reporting party advised that the male subject had been taking photos of the Southgate entrance to Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall.” It was an accusation Crutchfield denied as it would have been a violation of base policy. He told the Post he only held his camera up to check its battery and was not snapping any photos from his car, a BMW 3 Series.

Julius Spain, president of the NAACP's Arlington branch, and Kent Carter, first vice president, said in a joint statement that Crutchfield was hired "to create memorable holiday photos in a client's home" and ended up "accosted in his car by a white neighbor questioning his presence in their neighborhood." “This must stop,” they added in the statement. “It is not a crime to be Black.”

Crutchfield posted his video of the incident on Facebook on Dec. 23, 2020, with this caption:

“I wasn’t goin to post this but, after a few days to think it over I’ve decided to share my experience. Over the years i’ve had several run-ins with nosy neighbors concerned that a black man was parked in their neighborhood. Usually it’s “can I help you” and I reply wit a quick “no”. Then it’s what are you taking pictures for.. I never respond to that one. It’s simply none of their business. Well... the other day I was in Arlington parked waiting for an appointment when a man came over and asked me if I needed any help, of course I didn’t . I informed the gentleman that I didn’t need any assistance. Honestly - I was offended. Every black person￼ knows what this means... I am retired from the US Army with a Bronze Star. I am also a former Federal Law Enforcement Officer. I’ve taught my kids through the years to be good citizens to be good people in general but it seems as though things change￼ slowly... After the gentleman didn’t get the response he expected, he reached out to a few other neighbors one of them called the police. 10 mins later I was pulled out of the house where my appointment was and interrogated by Arlingtons finest... now over the years I’ve photographed thousands of homes celebrities notable politicians (Obama’s home) as well as regular priced homes. NEVER have I been so embarrassed. It was hurtful and demeaning in so many ways. The video that follows captures some of the emotion and frustration I felt during this situation. It could’ve gotten a lot worse... we’ve seen this many times as of late. It’s time for change. #andrehill”

RELATED: 'Let’s cuff him up. He’s still moving': Cop pushes handcuffs before aid when Andre Hill shot, killed

RELATED: Ohio cop who shoots Andre Hill within 10 seconds of encountering him is fired

RELATED: Black man left to die by cop who shot him in Columbus, mayor says

RELATED: Body cameras off, police killed unarmed man in Columbus, Ohio

The Georgia runoff is Jan. 5. Let’s give GOP Leader Mitch McConnell the boot! Give $4 right now so McConnell can suffer the next six years in the minority.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2005633